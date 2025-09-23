Is CBRE Group (CBRE) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CBRE Group (CBRE) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

CBRE Group is one of 866 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBRE Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRE's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CBRE has returned 23.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 14.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CBRE Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, City Office REIT (CIO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.1%.

Over the past three months, City Office REIT's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CBRE Group belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.6% so far this year, meaning that CBRE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, City Office REIT falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 99 stocks and is ranked #146. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to CBRE Group and City Office REIT as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.