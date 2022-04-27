CBRE Group (CBRE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CBRE Group (CBRE) closed at $82.93, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 11.47% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.71 billion, up 29.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $33.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.03% and +22.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CBRE Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CBRE Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.56, so we one might conclude that CBRE Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CBRE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

