CBRE Group (CBRE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CBRE Group (CBRE) closed at $99.98, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 5.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.12 billion, up 17.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.84% higher. CBRE Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CBRE Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.72 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.53, so we one might conclude that CBRE Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Real Estate - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.