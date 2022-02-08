CBRE Group (CBRE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CBRE Group (CBRE) closed at $103.84, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 1.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, up 22.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.12 billion, up 17.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.84% higher within the past month. CBRE Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CBRE Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.43.

Investors should also note that CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

