CBRE Group (CBRE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed the most recent trading day at $103.23, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 7.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, CBRE Group is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.12 billion, up 17.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.84% higher. CBRE Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.32. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.32.

Meanwhile, CBRE's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CBRE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

