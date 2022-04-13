CBRE Group (CBRE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed at $86.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 1.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.71 billion, up 29.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $33.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.03% and +22.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.76% higher. CBRE Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CBRE Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.04.

Meanwhile, CBRE's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.