CBRE Group (CBRE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed the most recent trading day at $90.06, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 7% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

CBRE Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 26.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.71 billion, up 29.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $33.92 billion, which would represent changes of +6.03% and +22.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.94% higher within the past month. CBRE Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CBRE Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.13, which means CBRE Group is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.