CBRE Group (CBRE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed the most recent trading day at $91.05, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 10.51% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

CBRE Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.63 billion, up 28.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $31.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.14% and +14.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.02% higher. CBRE Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CBRE Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.05. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.05.

Meanwhile, CBRE's PEG ratio is currently 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

