CBRE Group (CBRE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed the most recent trading day at $108.67, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had gained 10.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.08 billion, up 16.87% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CBRE Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.46, so we one might conclude that CBRE Group is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CBRE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

