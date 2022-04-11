CBRE Group (CBRE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed at $86.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 1.29% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 26.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.71 billion, up 29.83% from the year-ago period.

CBRE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $33.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.03% and +22.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher. CBRE Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CBRE Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.06 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.78, which means CBRE Group is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CBRE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CBRE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.