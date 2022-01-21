CBRE Group (CBRE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed at $101.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 5.77% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.08 billion, up 16.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CBRE Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CBRE Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.32 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.34.

Investors should also note that CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CBRE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

