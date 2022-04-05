CBRE Group (CBRE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed at $90.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had gained 6.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

CBRE Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CBRE Group is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.71 billion, up 29.83% from the prior-year quarter.

CBRE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $33.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.03% and +22.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher within the past month. CBRE Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note CBRE Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

Also, we should mention that CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Real Estate - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.