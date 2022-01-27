CBRE Group (CBRE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed the most recent trading day at $95.37, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 10.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

CBRE Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $1.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.12 billion, up 17.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.84% higher. CBRE Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CBRE Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.31, which means CBRE Group is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CBRE's PEG ratio is currently 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CBRE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

