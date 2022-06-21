CBRE Group (CBRE) Buys Green Soluce SAS, Boosts ESG Offerings

As part of its efforts to scale up and offer a broad spectrum of service offerings, CBRE Group CBRE recently announced the acquisition of Green Soluce SAS. The move will boost its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) advisory services capabilities in France and Continental Europe and help companies initiate sustainable transformations.



Based in Paris and headed by CEO Ella Etienne-Denoy, Green Soluce offers ESG advice on real estate matters to public and private sector clients in France. Advisory, Learning, Sustainable Finance and Content are the four spheres covered by Green Soluce’s expertise.



CBRE Group has a broad range of real estate products and services and extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets. The company’s market-leading position is likely to give it a competitive edge in navigating through any challenges and capitalizing on compelling opportunities.



As the largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenues), CBRE enjoys a robust scale. It is among a few companies offering a full suite of services to multinational clients.



CBRE Group’s better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results reflected the benefits of diversifying across asset types, business lines, client types and geographies and expanding the company’s resilient business in recent years.



Moreover, the company has grown organically and banks on strategic in-fill acquisitions to boost its service offerings and geographic reach. With an expanded capability to service, the company’s number of large clients has increased significantly over the past years. As large corporations continue to seek consolidation of the number of service providers, CBRE Group is expected to remain a beneficiary of this trend.



However, the macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic, the rising geopolitical tension and an adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are key concerns. Also, there is stiff competition from regional and local players.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 33.5%, narrower than its industry's fall of 37.8%, over the past six months.



