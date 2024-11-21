News & Insights

CBRE Group Boosts Stock Repurchase Authorization by $5 Billion

November 21, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

CBRE Group ( (CBRE) ) just unveiled an update.

CBRE Group, Inc. has expanded its stock repurchase authorization by an additional $5 billion, complementing the existing $4 billion plan. This move reflects CBRE’s confidence in its long-term growth potential, backed by a strong financial position and a resilient business model. The company aims to capitalize on its low leverage and robust cash flow to enhance shareholder value, having already repurchased 36 million shares since 2021.

