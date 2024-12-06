News & Insights

CBRE Group Appoints New Co-CEOs for Investment Division

December 06, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

CBRE Group ( (CBRE) ) has issued an announcement.

CBRE Group has appointed Adam Gallistel and Andy Glanzman as Co-Chief Executive Officers of its Investment Management division, with Gallistel focusing on investment strategy and investor engagement, while Glanzman oversees business strategy and operations. This leadership duo aims to leverage their complementary skills to capitalize on growth opportunities and enhance CBRE’s real assets solutions for clients.

