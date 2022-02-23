CBRE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.58, changing hands as low as $95.69 per share. CBRE Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBRE's low point in its 52 week range is $72.88 per share, with $111 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.98. The CBRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

