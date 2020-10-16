Dividends
IGR

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 19, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 46th quarter that IGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.02, the dividend yield is 9.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGR was $6.02, representing a -29.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.56 and a 70.68% increase over the 52 week low of $3.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IGR

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular