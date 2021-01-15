CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 49th quarter that IGR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGR was $6.98, representing a -18.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.56 and a 97.9% increase over the 52 week low of $3.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

