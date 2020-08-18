CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 44th quarter that IGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.33, the dividend yield is 9.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGR was $6.33, representing a -26.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.56 and a 79.47% increase over the 52 week low of $3.53.

