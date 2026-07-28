CBRE (CBRE) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, CBRE Group (CBRE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 23.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $11.17 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CBRE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenue- Real Estate Investments' of $230.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenue- Advisory Services' to come in at $2.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenue- Building Operations & Experience' will reach $6.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AUM - Investment Management' at $158.38 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $155.30 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total segment operating profit (loss)- Advisory Services' should arrive at $361.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $380.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total segment operating profit (loss)- Real Estate Investments' should come in at $48.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, CBRE shares have recorded returns of +5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CBRE will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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