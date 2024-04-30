CBRE (CBRE) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that CBRE Group (CBRE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 25% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.07 billion, increasing 8.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CBRE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenue- Real Estate Investments' stands at $235.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue' will reach $4.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions' to reach $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Advisory Services' should come in at $1.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Property and advisory project management' should arrive at $485.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Valuation' of $169.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Loan servicing' to come in at $81.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Advisory leasing' will likely reach $736.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Capital Markets- Advisory sales' reaching $330.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -10% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Capital Markets- Commercial mortgage origination' will reach $75.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services' at $22.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment Management AUM' will reach $147.88 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $148.9 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CBRE here>>>



Shares of CBRE have experienced a change of -7.4% in the past month compared to the -2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBRE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.