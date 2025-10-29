cBrain A (CPSE:CBRAIN) Price Target Decreased by 14.29% to 183.60

The average one-year price target for cBrain A (CPSE:CBRAIN) has been revised to 183,60 kr. / share. This is a decrease of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 214,20 kr. dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181,80 kr. to a high of 189,00 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from the latest reported closing price of 158,40 kr. / share.

cBrain A Maintains 0.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.40%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.76% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in cBrain A. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRAIN is 0.09%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCSCX - POLAR CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 95K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRAIN by 6.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRAIN by 21.09% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRAIN by 32.26% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 39K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRAIN by 17.85% over the last quarter.

