CBOT wheat jumps 4%, rebounding from contract lows on short-covering

CHICAGO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged about 4% on Tuesday, rallying from life-of-contract lows on short-covering tied to a weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions and the approach of the spring growing season, traders said.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH24 rose 22-1/4 cents to end at $5.82-3/4 per bushel while the most-active May contract WK24 settled up 20-1/4 cents at $5.79-1/4.

K.C. May hard red winter wheat KWK24 ended up 19-1/2 cents at $5.81 a bushel and MGEX May spring wheat MWEK24 settled up 10 cents at $6.65-1/2.

Commodity funds hold a sizable in CBOT wheat futures, leaving the market prone to short-covering rallies.

Some traders attributed wheat's strength to expectations of new U.S. sanctions against Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter. The U.S. will announce a package of sanctions against Russia over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the two-year Ukraine war, President Joe Biden said.

Others noted the approach of the U.S. spring season, when winter wheat resumes growth and becomes more vulnerable to weather threats.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 380,774 metric tons, in line with trade expectations for 300,000 to 500,000 tons. USDA/I

The dollar .DXY eased as fading optimism that central banks will soon cut interest rates weighed on sentiment. A softer dollar tends to make U.S. grains more competitive globally.

Russian wheat export prices continued to fall last week amid weakening global prices and some growth in shipments, analysts said.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

