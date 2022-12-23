US Markets

CBOT wheat firms as icy conditions hit U.S. Plains

Credit: REUTERS/JULIE INGWERSEN

December 23, 2022 — 03:10 pm EST

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures gained on Friday, as growers across the U.S. Great Plains look for crop damage in winter wheat underpins markets, analysts said.

NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday.

* The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract gained 13-3/4 cents to $7.76 a bushel.

* For the week, the CBOT's most-active wheat contract gained 2.99%, its second straight week of higher movement and the biggest weekly gain since the week ended Sept. 30.

* K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures added 8-3/4 cents to $8.74-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat firmed 9-1/2 cents to close at $9.31-3/4 a bushel.

* Snow, strong winds and temperatures well below freezing have threatened dormant hard red winter wheat crops across the U.S. Great Plains, especially where a lack of snow cover leaves the plants vulnerable to the cold. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA WHEAT/CBOT

