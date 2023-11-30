CBOT wheat climbs on strong export data

CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose more than 2% on Thursday as the market found support from a favorable U.S. Department of Agriculture export report showing improved demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. 2023/24 wheat in the week ended Nov. 23 at 622,800 metric tons, a six-week high that topped a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 500,000 tons.

CBOT March wheat WH24 finished up 12-1/4 cents at $5.98 per bushel, the highest closing price since Nov. 13.

K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH24 ended up 8-3/4 cents at $6.43 per bushel. It was the contract's highest closing price since Nov. 15.

MGEX March spring wheat MWEH24 ended up 4-1/4 cents at $7.29-1/2 a bushel, the highest close since Nov. 21.

The CBOT reported 1,347 deliveries against CBOT December wheat futures WZ3 on first notice day, in line with trade expectations for 500 to 2,500 lots.

The Term Commodities house account issued 1,130 contracts and there were no strong commercial stoppers. The exchange also reported 100 deliveries against K.C. December wheat.

Russia's IKAR agricultural consultancy said it expects Russia's 2024/25 grain crop to be 145 million metric tons, of which 92 million tons would be wheat, up from 144 million tons in 2023/24, of which 91.6 million tons was wheat.

The European Commission cut its monthly forecast of European Union stocks of common wheat, or soft wheat, mainly due to an increased projection of wheat use in livestock feed.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

