CBOT Trends-Wheat up 6-9 cents, corn flat-mixed, soy down 4-6 cents

CHICAGO, March 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.

WHEAT - Up 6 to 9 cents per bushel

* CBOT wheat extends gains after jumping 2.7% on Monday following Russian attacks on ports in exporter Ukraine.

* Short covering supports the market, though a firm U.S. dollar and large wheat supplies in top exporter Russia limit advances, traders said.

* Strong U.S. winter wheat production could contribute to global supplies as the U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its condition rating for the crop in top producer Kansas.

* The EU plans to impose tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus, EU officials said.

* CBOT May soft red winter wheat WK24 last traded 7 cents higher at $5.49-3/4 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat KWK24 was last up 10-1/4 cents at $5.84, and MGEX May spring wheat MWEK24 was last 6-1/4 cents higher at $6.57.

CORN - Flat to mixed

* Short covering and spillover support from gains in CBOT wheat lift corn futures, though trading is expected to be choppy, analysts said.

* Traders are monitoring dryness in parts of the U.S. Midwest ahead of spring plantings. They are waiting for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue prospective plantings estimates and quarterly data on grain stocks on March 28.

* CBOT May corn CK24 last traded 1 cent higher at $4.37 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 6 cents

* CBOT soybeans ease amid pressure from Brazil's ongoing harvest and concerns about slow Chinese demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said.

* Brazil continues to offer cheaper soybeans on the world market, analysts said.

* China, the biggest soybean importer, approved genetically modified corn and soybean varieties as it aims to develop and plant more high-yielding crops.

* CBOT May soybeans SK24 last traded 4 cents lower at $11.83-3/4 per bushel.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.