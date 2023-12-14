CBOT Trends-Wheat up 5-8 cents, corn up 2-3 cents, soy up 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

NOTE: CBOT December contracts expire at 12:01 p.m. CST (1801 GMT).

WHEAT - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel

* Wheat futures trend higher in a technical bounce a day after the benchmark CBOT March contract WH24 fell 3.2%. Slowing export demand for U.S. supplies hangs over the market. Meanwhile, storms crossing the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat belt should bring welcome moisture to the region's dormant winter wheat.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. 2023/24 wheat in the week ended Dec. 7 at 1,490,500 metric tons, in line with trade expectations. Weekly sales of soft red winter wheat, at 1,182,300 tons, were the largest on record, with China booking 1,120,000 tons. EXP/WHE

* Saudi Arabia's state wheat buying agency GFSA issued an international tender to purchase 715,000 metric tons of milling wheat.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH24 last traded up 8 cents at $6.13-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH24 was last up 3-1/4 cents at $6.35-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat MWEH24 was last up 6-1/4 cents at $7.19-3/4 a bushel.

CORN - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel

* Corn futures head higher, following early strength in wheat and soybeans. The benchmark CBOT March contract CH24 stayed inside of Wednesday's trading range in early moves as brokers await fresh direction.

* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Dec. 7 at 1,418,600 metric tons, in line with trade expectations for 800,000 to 1,600,000 tons. EXP/CORN

* CBOT March corn CH24 last traded up 3-1/2 cents $4.83 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel

* Soybean futures head higher on technical buying after a two-session slide, and on worries about stressful heat in northern crop areas of Brazil, although forecasts call for much-needed rains next week. The CBOT January soybean contract SF24 stayed inside of Wednesday's trading range in early moves. Fresh U.S. soy export sales may lend support.

* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Dec. 7 at 1,084,000 metric tons, toward the low end of trade expectations for 900,000 to 1,800,000 tons. Weekly soymeal sales totaled 325,800 metric tons. EXP/SOYEXP/MEAL

* Separately, under its daily reporting rules, the USDA confirmed sales of 400,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year that began Sept. 1.

* Traders continue to watch headlines from top global soy product supplier Argentina, where the new government of libertarian President Javier Milei will seek to raise export taxes to 15% on some grains, though that would not impact tariffs on soy, an industry source told Reuters.

* CBOT January soybeans SF24 last traded up 5 cents at $13.12-1/2 per bushel.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

