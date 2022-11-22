CBOT Trends-Wheat up 1-4 cents, corn up 1-2 cents, soy steady-up 1 cent

CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday.

NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday is the last trading day for CBOT December options.

WHEAT - Up 1 to 4 cents per bushel

* Wheat heads higher on bargain buying after a four-session slide and worries about poor U.S. winter wheat condition ratings as dry conditions persist in the Plains.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 32% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week and the lowest for this time of year in USDA records dating to 1986.

* The spot CBOT December contract WZ2 stayed inside of Monday's trading range in early moves.

* CBOT December soft red winter wheat WZ2 last traded up 4-1/2 cents at $8.03-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat KWZ2 was last up 1-3/4 cents at $9.36, and MGEX December spring wheat MWEZ2 was last up 1 cent at $9.49.

CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel

* Corn futures inch higher in thin holiday trade, supported by firm U.S. cash markets, early strength in crude oil CLc1 futures and a softer dollar, which tends to make U.S. grains more competitive globally.

* The spot CBOT December corn contract CZ2 stayed inside of Monday's trading range in early moves.

* The USDA late Monday said the U.S. corn harvest was 96% complete, below the average analyst estimate of 97% but ahead of the five-year average of 90%.

* CBOT December corn CZ2 was last up 1-3/4 cents at $6.61-1/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel

* Soybeans steady to modestly higher in thin holiday trade, following as crude oil futures CLc1 and equity markets set aside worries about demand from top global soy buyer China amid fresh COVID-19 restrictions. MKTS/GLOB

* Soybean and soyoil BOZ2 futures sometimes follow trends in crude oil due to soyoil's role as a feedstock for biodiesel fuel.

* CBOT January soybeans SF3 last traded up 1-1/4 cents at $14.38 a bushel.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

