CBOT Trends-Wheat up 1-3 cents, corn flat-mixed, soy up 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday.

Markets will be closed on Monday for Christmas.

WHEAT - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel

* Sideways trading is expected to continue as traders adjust positions before the end of the year.

* Weakness in the dollar lends support to futures, as it makes U.S. commodities look more attractive to importers, analysts said.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH24 last traded up 2 cents at $6.14-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH24 was last up 3/4 cent at $6.27-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat MWEH24 was last up 3 cents at $7.17-1/4 a bushel.

CORN - Flat to mixed

* Short covering and position squaring are expected in light volume before the holiday weekend.

* Traders are monitoring the closure on the Texas-Mexico border of rail crossings used for U.S. grain exports. Washington and Mexico on Thursday agreed they need more enforcement at the border.

* CBOT March corn CH24 last traded up 3/4 cent at $4.73-1/4 per bushel. It set a contract low of $4.68-1/4 per bushel on Wednesday.

* In outside markets, oil prices rose as much as 1% following attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

SOYBEANS - Up 3 to 5 cents

* Traders adjust positions before the end of the year as they continue to assess rain in dry Brazilian crop areas.

* Brazilian soybean crusher lobby Abiove lowered its 2024 soybean output estimate to 160.3 million metric tons from a previous forecast of 161.9 million.

* CBOT January soybeans SF24 last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $13.01-1/2 per bushel after falling earlier to its lowest price since Dec. 7.

* A drop in soymeal values is pushing crush margins lower, an analyst said.

