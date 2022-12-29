CBOT Trends-Wheat down 9-10 cents, corn steady-down 1 cent, soy steady-up 1 cent

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

NOTE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report is delayed until Friday due to Monday's holiday.

Friday is also the first notice day for deliveries against CBOT January futures contracts.

WHEAT - Down 9 to 10 cents per bushel

* Wheat futures seen lower on technical selling and profit-taking a day after the CBOT March contract WH3 reached a four-week high. Traders await fresh fundamental news.

* Strong export competition from Russian supplies adds to bearish sentiment. Agriculture consultancy Sovecon on Wednesday raised its estimate of Russia's 2022/23 wheat crop to 101.2 million tonnes, from 100.9 million previously.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH3 last traded down 9-1/2 cents at $7.76 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH3 was last down 10-3/4 cents at $8.71-1/2 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat MWEH3 was last down 11-1/4 cents at $9.22-3/4 a bushel.

CORN - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel

* Corn seen steady to weaker on profit-taking a day after the CBOT March contract CH3 hit its highest since Nov. 7. Domestic cash markets easing slightly. Futures underpinned by worries about stressful crop weather in Argentina.

* CBOT March corn CH3 last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $6.81-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel

* Soybean futures trended fractionally higher ahead of the daily pause in trade, consolidating after the CBOT March contract SH3 set a six-month high on Tuesday. Market underpinned by concerns about stressful crop weather in crop areas of Argentina, while mounting COVID-19 infections in China tempered hopes for fresh demand from the world's top soy buyer.

* Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses on Thursday after trading in a tight range, but the contract ended virtually unchanged, weighed down by sluggish demand and as traders booked profits. POI/

* CBOT March soybeans SH3 last traded up 1/2 cent at $15.14-3/4 per bushel.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

