CBOT Trends-Wheat down 25-30 cents, soy steady-up 5 cents, corn down 5-7 cents

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.

WHEAT - Down 25 to 30 cents

* Wheat sinking after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow shipments of grain that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

* Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract dropped below its 20-day moving average during the overnight trading session.

* CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 29 cents at $11.28-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last off 26-3/4 cents at $12.08-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last down 22 cents at $12.82-3/4.

CORN - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel

* Weakness in wheat weighs on the corn market, with traders focused on the U.S. Agriculture Department's crop progress and conditions report that will be released after the close.

* The market was expecting that good conditions around much of the U.S. Midwest last week allowed growers to seed enough corn to bring planting closer to the typical schedule after weeks of delays earlier this spring.

* CBOT July corn last traded down 5-1/4 cents at $7.72 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel

* Soybean futures rose to their highest since Feb. 24 overnight, supported by strength in crude oil futures and ongoing concerns about planting progress in the northern U.S. Plains.

* Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures ended overnight trading off its peak after hitting resistance near the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range.

* CBOT July soybeans last traded up 3/4 cent at $17.33 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jason Neely) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA GRAINS/CBOT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.