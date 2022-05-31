CBOT Trends-Wheat down 25-30 cents, soy steady-up 5 cents, corn down 5-7 cents
CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday.
WHEAT - Down 25 to 30 cents
* Wheat sinking after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow shipments of grain that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
* Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract
* CBOT July soft red winter wheat
CORN - Down 5 to 7 cents per bushel
* Weakness in wheat weighs on the corn market, with traders focused on the U.S. Agriculture Department's crop progress and conditions report that will be released after the close.
* The market was expecting that good conditions around much of the U.S. Midwest last week allowed growers to seed enough corn to bring planting closer to the typical schedule after weeks of delays earlier this spring.
* CBOT July corn
SOYBEANS - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel
* Soybean futures rose to their highest since Feb. 24 overnight, supported by strength in crude oil futures and ongoing concerns about planting progress in the northern U.S. Plains.
* Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures
* CBOT July soybeans
