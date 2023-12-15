CBOT Trends-Wheat down 2-4 cents, corn steady-down 1, nearby soy up 1-2 cts

CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday.

WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel

* Wheat futures head lower in featureless trade, with the benchmark CBOT March contract WH24 dipping to session lows ahead of the daily pause. Slowing export demand for U.S. supplies weighs on the market following last week's big sales to China. Beneficial rains seen recharging soil moisture in the southern U.S. Plains.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH24 last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $6.12-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH24 was last down 3-3/4 cents at $6.32-3/4 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat MWEH24 was last up 3 cents at $7.20-1/4 a bushel.

CORN - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel

* Corn futures were little changed at the daily break in trade with the nearby March contract CH24 drifting lower and on track for a weekly decline of 1.4%.

* Argentine farm associations met with the new government on Thursday to analyze planned tax hikes that would affect exports of corn and wheat, several of the agricultural groups announced, with most adding that the measure would hurt local producers.

* The Biden administration said it will recognize a methodology favored by the ethanol industry in guidance to companies looking to claim tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a win for the U.S. corn lobby.

* Chinese corn breeders are preparing for the planting of more than double the amount of genetically modified corn next year than in 2023, industry sources said, with Beijing expected to tightly control for a second year the rollout of GMOs.

* CBOT March corn CH24 last traded down 3/4 cent $4.78-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Nearby contracts up 1-2 cents per bushel

* Soybean futures were mixed ahead of the break in trade, with nearby contracts firming modestly on brisk export demand for U.S. supplies. Hot and dry weather continues to stress crops in northern crop areas of Brazil but forecasts call for much-needed rains next week.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 134,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to China and another 447,500 tons to undisclosed locations, all for delivery in the 2023/24 marketing year that began Sept. 1.

* Traders await the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly soy crushing report due at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT). Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected NOPA to report its members crushed 185.980 million bushels of soybeans in November, down 2% from October's all-time record crush but up 3.8% from a year ago. .

* CBOT January soybeans SF24 last traded up 2 cents at $13.16 per bushel.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.