CBOT Trends-Wheat down 1-3 cents, corn up 1-3 cents, soybeans mixed

December 20, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel

* Wheat futures ease in featureless trading as analysts boost Black Sea production estimates.

* SovEcon raised its Russian wheat harvest forecast to 91.3 million metric tons from 89.8 million tons, while APK-Inform increased its Ukraine grain harvest forecast to 56.3 million metric tons from 54.7 million tons.

* In France, soft wheat sowings are set to fall to the lowest level since at least 2000, a report said.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH24 last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $6.21-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH24 was last down 2-1/4 cents at $6.39-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat MWEH24 was last down 3-1/4 cents at $7.25 a bushel.

CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents

* Market activity is choppy as traders track forecasts for favorable rains in Brazil.

* Brazil overtook the United States in November to become China's biggest corn supplier this year, data showed.

* CBOT March corn CH24 last traded up 1 cent at $4.73-3/4 per bushel.

* Oil prices rose as shipping companies remain in the dark over a new international navy coalition being assembled by the U.S. to combat attacks in the Red Sea.

SOYBEANS - Mixed

* Traders continue to monitor solid export demand for U.S. soy and rains in Brazilian crop areas that have struggled with heat and dryness.

* Itau BBA pegged Brazil's soy crop at 153 million metric tons, down from a previous estimate of 158 million tons.

* Soybean output in Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest grain state, is expected to fall by about 20%, farmer group Aprosoja said.

* CBOT January soybeans SF24 last traded 2-1/4 cents higher at $13.14-3/4 per bushel. Deferred contract months were slightly lower.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

