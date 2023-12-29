News & Insights

CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 2-3 cents, corn steady-down 1, wheat mixed

December 29, 2023 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday.

NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Monday in observance of New Year's Day.

WHEAT - Mixed, down 1 cent to up 1 cent per bushel

* Wheat futures little changed in early moves, awaiting fresh direction. Commodity funds hold a large in CBOT wheat, leaving the market prone to bouts of short-covering.

* A light bounce in the dollar .DXY may cap rallies, in theory making U.S. grains less competitive globally. USD/

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. old-crop wheat in the week ended Dec. 21 at 276,400 metric tons, toward the low end of trade expectations for 200,000 to 600,000 tons. EXP/WHE

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH24 last traded down 1/4 cent at $6.31-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH24 was last up 2 cents $6.45-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat MWEH24 was last up 2-3/4 cents at $7.28-1/4.

CORN - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel

* Corn futures drifted lower ahead of the daily pause in trade with fresh news lacking ahead of a long holiday weekend. Traders continue to monitor South American crop weather, with rains forecast next week in northern crop areas of Brazil.

* Strong export sales data may lend support. The USDA reported export sales of U.S. old-crop corn in the week ended Dec. 21 at 1,242,100 metric tons, toward the high end of trade expectations for 600,000 to 1,400,000 tons. EXP/CORN

* Corn planting in Argentina is 69.9% complete, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a weekly report on Thursday, following recent abundant rainfall.

* CBOT March corn CH24 last traded down 1 cent at $4.73-1/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel

* Soybean futures head lower for a second straight session on technical selling and forecasts for beneficial rains next week in northern crop areas of Brazil.

* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Dec. 21 at 983,900 metric tons, in line with trade expectations for 800,000 to 1,700,000 tons. EXP/SOY

* Soybean planting in Argentina is 78.6% complete, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a weekly report on Thursday, advancing 9.5 percentage points in a week following recent abundant rainfall.

* The CBOT reported 382 deliveries against the January SF24 soybean futures contract on first notice day, and no deliveries against January soymeal SMF24 or soyoil BOF24 futures.

* CBOT March soybeans SH24 last traded down 2-1/4 cents at $13.09-3/4 per bushel.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

