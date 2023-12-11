CBOT Trends-Soy up 9-13 cents, corn steady-weaker, wheat down 4-6 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday.

NOTE: CBOT December contracts expire on Thursday.

WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel

* Wheat heads lower on a technical and profit-taking setback from last week's multi-month highs, as traders wait to see if China is finished booking U.S. wheat supplies. Welcome moisture forecast for portions of the southern U.S. Plains wheat belt this week adds pressure.

* Export prices for Russian wheat rose further last week as the situation with shipments from ports remained difficult due to difficult weather conditions, analysts say.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH24 last traded down 6-1/2 cents at $6.25-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH24 was last down 7-1/2 cents at $6.53-1/2 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat MWEH24 was last down 4-1/4 cents at $7.25-1/4 a bushel.

CORN - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel

* Corn steady to weaker, awaiting fresh direction.

* China produced a record corn crop this year, up 4% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, with an increase in area under cultivation more than compensating for damage caused by summer typhoons.

* CBOT March corn CH24 last traded unchanged at $4.85-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 13 cents per bushel

* Soybeans head higher in a technical bounce from Friday's lower close. The new government in Argentina, normally the world's top exporter of soymeal and soyoil, will lay out its economic measures on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said, after radical libertarian Javier Milei took office as the country's new leader.

* The USDA confirmed private sales of 132,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year that began Sept. 1.

* Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting was 91% complete as of Thursday, consultancy AgRural said, up 6 percentage points from the previous week but behind last year's progress of 95%.

* CBOT January soybeans SF24 last traded up 13 cents at $13.17 per bushel.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

