CBOT Trends-Soy up 11-12 cents, corn steady-down 1 cent, wheat up 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

NOTE: Friday, Dec. 30, will be the first notice day for deliveries against CBOT January futures contracts.

WHEAT - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel

* Wheat futures firmed ahead of the daily pause in trade after choppy, two-sided activity in early moves, with the CBOT March contract WH3 staying inside of Tuesday's trading range. Traders await fresh direction while monitoring dry conditions in the U.S. Plains winter wheat belt.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH3 last traded up 1-1/2 cents at $7.76 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH3 was last up 2-1/2 cents at $8.81-3/4 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat MWEH3 was last down 3/4 cent at $9.33-1/2 a bushel.

CORN - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel

* Corn steady to weaker, consolidating a day after the CBOT March contract CH3 touched a six-week high, supported by worries about stressful crop weather in Argentina and optimism about the health of China's economy.

* CBOT March corn CH3 last traded down 1 cent at $6.73-3/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 11 to 12 cents per bushel

* Soybean futures head higher on outlooks for dry conditions to continue in portions of key producer Argentina, while China's dismantling of COVID-19 restrictions raised hopes of improved demand for the oilseed. However, the most-active March contract SH3 stayed below Tuesday's six-month peak in early moves.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower, turning down after hitting a near four-week high on hopes of a recovery in demand after China eased COVID-19 curbs. POI/

* CBOT March soybeans SH3 last traded up 11-1/2 cents at $15.00-1/2 per bushel.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

