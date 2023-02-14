Commodities

CBOT Trends-Soy down 4-5 cents, corn steady-up 2 cents, wheat steady-down 3 cents

February 14, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Written by Mark Weinraub for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday.

WHEAT - Steady to down 3 cents

* Wheat futures under pressure from forecasts for improving crop weather in key U.S. growing areas during the next month.

* On a continuous basis, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract Wv1 hit its highest since Dec. 30 during the overnight trading session before turning lower.

* CBOT March soft red winter wheat WH3 last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $7.88-3/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat KWH3 was last unchanged at $9.12-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat MWEH3 dropped 3/4 cent to $9.30 a bushel.

CORN - Steady to up 2 cents

* Corn seen rising toward high end of recent trading ranges on concerns about crop shortfalls in Brazil and Argentina.

* Benchmark CBOT March corn CH3 hit technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. The contract has not topped that level since Dec. 30.

* Mexico scrapped a deadline to ban genetically modified corn for animal feed and industrial use amid trade tensions with the United States.

* CBOT March corn CH3 last traded up 1-1/2 cents at $6.86-1/2 a bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 5 cents

* Soybeans seen easing on a round of profit taking following most-active soybean futures contract's Sv1 rally to its highest since June 23 overnight.

* Declines limited, with traders saying prices need to stay high to incentivize U.S. farmers to devote more of their acres to soybeans during planting season.

* CBOT March soybeans SH3 were last down 5 cents at $15.37-3/4 a bushel.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

