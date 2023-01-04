Commodities

CBOT soybeans slip on demand jitters, weakness in crude oil

Credit: REUTERS/Tom Polansek

January 04, 2023 — 03:33 pm EST

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday, extending their retreat from six-month highs set last week as spillover weakness from crude oil and uncertainty about demand for commodities pressured values, traders said.

Soy futures sometimes follow trends in crude oil CLc1 due to soyoil's role as the main U.S. feedstock for biodiesel fuel. Crude oil fell nearly 5% on demand concerns stemming from the state of the global economy and rising COVID cases in China. O/R

CBOT March soybeans SH3 settled down 8-3/4 cents at $14.83-1/2 per bushel after dropping to $14.80-3/4, the contract's lowest level since Dec. 23.

CBOT March soymeal SMH3 ended down $2.40 at $462.70 per short ton and March soyoil BOH3 fell 0.35 cent to finish at 62.85 cents per pound.

Commodity funds hold a net long position in CBOT soybean futures, leaving the market prone to bouts of long liquidation.

Traders shrugged off support from fresh soybean export sales. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 124,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations.

Market players continue to monitor drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, which has taken attention from favorable soy crop prospects in Brazil.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8710; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.