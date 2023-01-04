CBOT soybeans slip on demand jitters, weakness in crude oil

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday, extending their retreat from six-month highs set last week as spillover weakness from crude oil and uncertainty about demand for commodities pressured values, traders said.

Soy futures sometimes follow trends in crude oil CLc1 due to soyoil's role as the main U.S. feedstock for biodiesel fuel. Crude oil fell nearly 5% on demand concerns stemming from the state of the global economy and rising COVID cases in China. O/R

CBOT March soybeans SH3 settled down 8-3/4 cents at $14.83-1/2 per bushel after dropping to $14.80-3/4, the contract's lowest level since Dec. 23.

CBOT March soymeal SMH3 ended down $2.40 at $462.70 per short ton and March soyoil BOH3 fell 0.35 cent to finish at 62.85 cents per pound.

Commodity funds hold a net long position in CBOT soybean futures, leaving the market prone to bouts of long liquidation.

Traders shrugged off support from fresh soybean export sales. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 124,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations.

Market players continue to monitor drought in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soyoil and soymeal, which has taken attention from favorable soy crop prospects in Brazil.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

