CBOT soybeans firm on adverse weather in Brazil

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended mostly higher on Wednesday as Brazil's crop-threatening weather conditions loomed large over the market.

Traders monitored the impact of stressful crop weather in Brazil that is reducing yield prospects in the world's top soy producer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release weekly export sales data early on Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect old-crop soybean sales at 850,000 to 1,500,000 metric tons for the week ended Nov. 23, compared with 961,270 tons a week earlier.

CBOT January soybeans SF24 rose 1/2 cent to close at $13.47 per bushel.

CBOT January soyoil BOF24 fell 0.30 cent to end at 52.64 cents per lb.

CBOT January soymeal SMF24 finished $3.50 lower at $427.00 per short ton.

South Korea's state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp canceled an international tender to purchase around 50,000 metric tons of food-quality soybeans free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) which closed on Nov. 27 and issued a new tender for the same volume, European traders said.

