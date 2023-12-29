CBOT soybeans decline, finish year down 14.8%

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean futures fell on Friday, notching a 15% yearly decline as robust production in Brazil outweighed concerns about a drought-shortened harvest in Argentina.

CBOT March soybeans SH24 settled Friday down 14 cents at $12.98 a bushel. For the year, the benchmark contract Sv1 fell $2.26 a bushel or 14.8%, the first annual decline since 2018.

CBOT March soyoil BOH24 ended Friday up 0.20 cent at 48.18 cents per lb.

CBOT March soymeal SMH24 closed $4.70 lower at $386 per short ton.

Light-volume trading continued ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Monday, when the market will be closed.

Soybean planting in Argentina is 78.6% complete, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a weekly report, advancing 9.5 percentage points in a week following recent abundant rainfall.

Traders monitored crop conditions in Brazil to see if recent rainfall and widespread showers forecast for next week will curb drought damage in central and northern regions.

The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Dec. 21 at 983,900 metric tons, in line with trade expectations for 800,000 to 1,700,000 tons

The CBOT reported 382 deliveries against the January SF24 soybean futures contract on first notice day, and no deliveries against January soymeal SMF24 or soyoil BOF24 futures. SOY/DELMEAL/DELSBO/DEL

