CBOT corn strengthens on Argentine dryness

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures firmed on Wednesday as analysts watched dry weather forecasts in key exporter Argentina and easing COVID-19 restrictions in China, analysts said.

* The benchmark CBOT March corn futures contract CH3 gained 8 cents to $6.82-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $6.83-1/2, the highest level for a most-active contract since Nov. 4.

* Argentina's farmers have sold 74% of the country's 2021/2022 corn crop, which totaled 59 million tonnes. That trails the 76.8% sold in the same period during the 2020/2021 cycle.

* China's relaxing of health restrictions has extended to food imports, as the nation has lifted checks on imported chilled and frozen foods, beginning on Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

