Commodities

CBOT corn strengthens on Argentine dryness

Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

December 28, 2022 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by Christopher Walljasper for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures firmed on Wednesday as analysts watched dry weather forecasts in key exporter Argentina and easing COVID-19 restrictions in China, analysts said.

* The benchmark CBOT March corn futures contract CH3 gained 8 cents to $6.82-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $6.83-1/2, the highest level for a most-active contract since Nov. 4.

* Argentina's farmers have sold 74% of the country's 2021/2022 corn crop, which totaled 59 million tonnes. That trails the 76.8% sold in the same period during the 2020/2021 cycle.

* China's relaxing of health restrictions has extended to food imports, as the nation has lifted checks on imported chilled and frozen foods, beginning on Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.