News & Insights

Commodities

CBOT corn falls to fresh three-year low on ample supplies

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

February 21, 2024 — 03:10 pm EST

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell nearly 2% on Wednesday, inching closer to the $4-per-bushel mark as plentiful domestic grain supplies and strong South American crop prospects weighed on sentiment, traders said.

CBOT March corn CH24 settled down 7-3/4 cents, or 1.85%, at $4.11 per bushel after hitting $4.10, a life-of-contract low and the lowest since November 2020 on a continuous chart of the most-active Cv1 corn contract.

Some analysts attributed the sell-off to commodity funds adding to their already-large in CBOT corn futures.

Others cited increased cash grain sales by farmers who have been holding large stocks from a record U.S. 2023 harvest.

However, spot cash basis bids for corn have been steady to firmer in the Midwest this week. GRA/M

Expected rainfall over the next few days in Argentina's Pampas region will likely boost the 2023/24 soybean and corn crops, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a report.

Farmers in Ukraine are reviewing their planting plans for 2024 after low corn prices led to steep losses last year, but their ability to switch to more profitable soybeans is limited, producers said.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.