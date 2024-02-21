CBOT corn falls to fresh three-year low on ample supplies

CHICAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell nearly 2% on Wednesday, inching closer to the $4-per-bushel mark as plentiful domestic grain supplies and strong South American crop prospects weighed on sentiment, traders said.

CBOT March corn CH24 settled down 7-3/4 cents, or 1.85%, at $4.11 per bushel after hitting $4.10, a life-of-contract low and the lowest since November 2020 on a continuous chart of the most-active Cv1 corn contract.

Some analysts attributed the sell-off to commodity funds adding to their already-large in CBOT corn futures.

Others cited increased cash grain sales by farmers who have been holding large stocks from a record U.S. 2023 harvest.

However, spot cash basis bids for corn have been steady to firmer in the Midwest this week. GRA/M

Expected rainfall over the next few days in Argentina's Pampas region will likely boost the 2023/24 soybean and corn crops, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said in a report.

Farmers in Ukraine are reviewing their planting plans for 2024 after low corn prices led to steep losses last year, but their ability to switch to more profitable soybeans is limited, producers said.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Sandra Maler)

