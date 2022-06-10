Commodities

CBOT corn ends up slightly as traders watch U.S. crop weather

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures finished slightly higher on Friday, with the market underpinned by U.S. supply concerns, traders said.

* Traders analyzed forecasts for U.S. crop weather, with high temperatures expected to hit corn in the Midwest in the coming days.

* The benchmark CBOT July corn futures contract CN2 was up 1/4-cent at $7.73-1/4 a bushel in the fifth consecutive day of gains.

* Slow farmer sales and firm cash prices supported the market, traders said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly report, pegged corn ending stocks at 1.485 billion bushels for 2021/22 and 1.400 billion for 2022/23. Both were above analysts' expectations.

