CBOT corn ends up slightly as traders watch U.S. crop weather

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures finished slightly higher on Friday, with the market underpinned by U.S. supply concerns, traders said.

* Traders analyzed forecasts for U.S. crop weather, with high temperatures expected to hit corn in the Midwest in the coming days.

* The benchmark CBOT July corn futures contract CN2 was up 1/4-cent at $7.73-1/4 a bushel in the fifth consecutive day of gains.

* Slow farmer sales and firm cash prices supported the market, traders said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly report, pegged corn ending stocks at 1.485 billion bushels for 2021/22 and 1.400 billion for 2022/23. Both were above analysts' expectations.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.