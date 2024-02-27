News & Insights

CBOT corn ends up, extends rebound from three-year lows

February 27, 2024 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by Tom Polansek for Reuters

CHICAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures closed firmer for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, as the market extended a rebound from three-year lows reached in the front-month Cc1 contract on Monday.

Bargain buying and short covering supported gains, brokers said. They said some market participants have adjusted positions before first notice day for CBOT March futures on Thursday.

Some analysts said it appeared CBOT corn may have set a seasonal low on Monday when the nearby contract Cc1 fell to $3.94-1/2 a bushel, the lowest price for front-month futures since November 2020.

Large world supplies and competition for global export business continue to loom over the market, limiting rallies.

Chinese importers are believed to have purchased a substantial volume of animal feed corn from Ukraine in the past week, European traders said.

Nearby CBOT March corn CH24 ended up 1-1/4 cents at $4.08-1/4 a bushel. Most-active Cv1 CBOT May closed 2 cents higher at $4.23-1/2 per bushel.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

