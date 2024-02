CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures on Friday fell to $4 per bushel in the front-month contract Cc1 for the first time since November 2020, as large U.S. supplies pressured the market.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek)

