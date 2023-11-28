CBOT corn declines on strong US harvest

CHICAGO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures slid on Tuesday as the market remained capped by the arrival of a bumper U.S. harvest.

The U.S. corn crop was 96% harvested, ahead of the five-year average of 95%, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday after trading.

December corn CZ3 settled down 4 cents at $4.51-1/2 per bushel, the contract's lowest price since July 2021. December futures were pressured by liquidation ahead of first notice day for deliveries later this week.

Actively traded March corn CH24 fell 1-3/4 cents to $4.73-1/2 a bushel. During trading, March corn fell to a contract low of $4.71 a bushel.

Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has bought an estimated 132,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tons on Tuesday, European traders said.

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in a tender on Tuesday to buy up to 69,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said.

South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in a private deal on Tuesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.