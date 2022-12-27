CBOT corn climbs on South American weather concerns, export strength

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures firmed on Tuesday, supported by renewed export activity, as well as dry conditions in major producer Argentina after expected rainfall over the weekend missed parts of the growing region, analysts said.

* The benchmark CBOT March corn futures contract CH3 gained 8-1/2 cents to $6.74-3/4 a bushel, after reaching $6.75-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since Nov. 8.

* Expected rains in Argentina missed crucial parts of the country where parched crops are in need of moisture, which could stunt corn yields.

* U.S. exporters reported the sale of 177,500 tonnes of corn for delivery to Japan, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Corn export inspections during the week ended Dec. 22 totaled 856,606 tonnes, near the high end of analyst estimates of 500,000 to 900,000 tonnes.

* Brazil's corn exports could reach 6.191 million tonnes in December, according to industry group ANEC, down from 6.579 million tonnes in its previous week's forecast.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

