Cboe tops Q3 profit estimates on strong trading volumes

November 03, 2023 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.Z, CBOE.N on Friday sailed past analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as transaction volumes surged amid spiraling volatility in the global markets across asset classes.

The company saw strong demand for its options products, as investors looked to cushion a potential hit from an uncertain economy.

Revenue from its options segment surged 14%, while total revenue rose 9% to $480.5 million.

On an adjusted basis, Cboe posted a profit of $2.06 per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.86, according to LSEG data.

Cboe expects organic net revenue growth to be at the high end of its target of 7% to 9% in 2023.

The result follows upbeat third-quarter results from peers Nasdaq NDAQ.O and Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N.

