Cboe takes on Euronext in European single stock options trading

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.Z said on Tuesday that its European arm will offer trading and clearing in single stock options on top European companies from November, pitting itself against incumbents such as Euronext, Eurex and ICE.

Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX) will initially offer equity options on companies from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

"Options on stocks from additional European countries are expected to be introduced starting from February 2024, subject to regulatory approvals," Cboe said in a statement.

Single stock options give investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the underlying shares at a fixed price on a future date.

They allow investors to go long or short on a stock.

CEDX launched in September 2021, offering trading in futures and options based on single country and pan-European indices compiled by Cboe.

Pan-European exchange Euronext already offers single stock options on hundreds of leading European companies.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

